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    U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines

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    U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines

    LAOAG, LUZON, PHILIPPINES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, prepare and launch an unmanned surface vessel, during Exercise Balikatan 2026, in La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, Apr. 29, 2026. Soldiers conducted launch operations and ensured proper handling of autonomous maritime systems in support of reconnaissance and surveillance operations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.02.2026 06:45
    Photo ID: 9655721
    VIRIN: 260429-A-SU971-4768
    Resolution: 3716x2482
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: LAOAG, LUZON, PH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines, by SGT Omarion Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Balikatan
    25ID
    Interoperabililty
    Philippines
    BK26
    Balikatan 2026

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