U.S. Soldiers prepare and launch an Unmanned Surface Vessel in the Philippines

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 125th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, prepare and launch an unmanned surface vessel, during Exercise Balikatan 2026, in La Paz Sand Dunes, Laoag City, Philippines, Apr. 29, 2026. Soldiers conducted launch operations and ensured proper handling of autonomous maritime systems in support of reconnaissance and surveillance operations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Omarion Hall)