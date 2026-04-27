Wisconsin Soldiers complete flood response operations

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U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mathew Strub, Wisconsin's adjutant general, visits with Soldiers assigned to the Wisconsin National Guard's 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Janesville, Wisconsin, April 21, 2026, following their completion of multiple sandbagging missions throughout Rock County. The missions were part of a 13-day state activation during which 83 service members assigned to Task Force-Sandman contributed to flood mitigation efforts in Southern Wisconsin resulting from a series of record-setting April storms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman)