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    Wisconsin Soldiers complete flood response operations

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    Wisconsin Soldiers complete flood response operations

    JANESVILLE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Olivia Sherman 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Mathew Strub, Wisconsin's adjutant general, visits with Soldiers assigned to the Wisconsin National Guard's 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Janesville, Wisconsin, April 21, 2026, following their completion of multiple sandbagging missions throughout Rock County. The missions were part of a 13-day state activation during which 83 service members assigned to Task Force-Sandman contributed to flood mitigation efforts in Southern Wisconsin resulting from a series of record-setting April storms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Olivia Sherman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 19:36
    Photo ID: 9655185
    VIRIN: 260421-Z-WK359-3067
    Resolution: 7798x5201
    Size: 11.92 MB
    Location: JANESVILLE, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Wisconsin Soldiers complete flood response operations, by Olivia Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    Domestic operations
    State active duty
    Sandbags
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Task Force-Sandman

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