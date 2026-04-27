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    94th AAMDC Reenlists on Helicopter Airfield

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    94th AAMDC Reenlists on Helicopter Airfield

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Reyes, a G4 movements non-commissioned officer assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) reenlists at Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, April 30, 2026. Reyes reenlisted in front of a Boeing CH-47 Chinook at the airfield a day before she was to be promoted to the rank of sergeant first class on May 1. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Images cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 18:42
    Photo ID: 9655141
    VIRIN: 260501-A-EM105-5652
    Resolution: 5178x3452
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 94th AAMDC Reenlists on Helicopter Airfield, by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Commitment
    Helicopter
    Chinook
    NCO
    Honor
    Reenlistment

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