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    U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force leadership at Red Flag - Alaska 26-1

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    U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force leadership at Red Flag - Alaska 26-1

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    U.S. Air Force leadership from the 960th Airborne Air Control Squadron poses for a photo with total force partners from the U.S. Air Force 961st AACS and Royal Canadian Air Force leadership from the 552nd Air Control Wing at the end of exercise Red Flag - Alaska 26-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 1, 2026. Exercise Red Flag - Alaska allows the U.S. to ensure security, freedom, and prosperity for U.S. and allied forces through exchanges of tactics, techniques, and procedures that improve interoperability amongst allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 18:21
    Photo ID: 9655129
    VIRIN: 260501-F-OT132-1007
    Resolution: 4404x2256
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force leadership at Red Flag - Alaska 26-1, by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Homeland Defense
    JBER
    552 ACW
    960th AACS
    Red Flag - Alaska
    Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF)

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