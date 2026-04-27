U.S. Air Force leadership from the 960th Airborne Air Control Squadron poses for a photo with total force partners from the U.S. Air Force 961st AACS and Royal Canadian Air Force leadership from the 552nd Air Control Wing at the end of exercise Red Flag - Alaska 26-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 1, 2026. Exercise Red Flag - Alaska allows the U.S. to ensure security, freedom, and prosperity for U.S. and allied forces through exchanges of tactics, techniques, and procedures that improve interoperability amongst allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 18:21
|Photo ID:
|9655129
|VIRIN:
|260501-F-OT132-1007
|Resolution:
|4404x2256
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force leadership at Red Flag - Alaska 26-1, by TSgt Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Canadian, U.S. personnel integrate Red Flag Alaska 26-1
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