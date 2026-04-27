U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force leadership at Red Flag - Alaska 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force leadership from the 960th Airborne Air Control Squadron poses for a photo with total force partners from the U.S. Air Force 961st AACS and Royal Canadian Air Force leadership from the 552nd Air Control Wing at the end of exercise Red Flag - Alaska 26-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 1, 2026. Exercise Red Flag - Alaska allows the U.S. to ensure security, freedom, and prosperity for U.S. and allied forces through exchanges of tactics, techniques, and procedures that improve interoperability amongst allied forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Miller)