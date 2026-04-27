A Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) readiness chart displays the operational status of personnel, equipment and fuel systems supporting aviation operations, typically organized to provide commanders a quick assessment of mission capability. (U.S. Army Graphic by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Damien Drake)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 10:46
|Photo ID:
|9653759
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-SQ075-3656
|Resolution:
|257x715
|Size:
|60.49 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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