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    FARP Readiness Chart

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    FARP Readiness Chart

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Veasley 

    101st Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

    A Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) readiness chart displays the operational status of personnel, equipment and fuel systems supporting aviation operations, typically organized to provide commanders a quick assessment of mission capability. (U.S. Army Graphic by Chief Warrant Officer 3 Damien Drake)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 10:46
    Photo ID: 9653759
    VIRIN: 260427-A-SQ075-3656
    Resolution: 257x715
    Size: 60.49 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FARP Readiness Chart, by SSG Joshua Veasley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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