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    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in Support of Operation Epic Fury

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    U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in Support of Operation Epic Fury

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    05.01.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Central   

    A flight of U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, armed with rockets and Hellfire missiles, taxi out to conduct a scheduled flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. In addition to rockets and missiles, the Apache is additionally armed with a 30mm chain gun. (U.S. Army photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 09:07
    Photo ID: 9653458
    VIRIN: 260501-D-A0839-1746
    Resolution: 3884x1644
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

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    TAGS

    Army Central
    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)
    Central Command (CENTCOM)
    USARCENT
    epicfury
    Operation Epic fury

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