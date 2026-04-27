U.S. Army Soldiers Conduct Operations in Support of Operation Epic Fury

A flight of U.S. Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters, armed with rockets and Hellfire missiles, taxi out to conduct a scheduled flight in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. In addition to rockets and missiles, the Apache is additionally armed with a 30mm chain gun. (U.S. Army photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 09:07
|Photo ID:
|9653458
|VIRIN:
|260501-D-A0839-1746
|Resolution:
|3884x1644
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
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