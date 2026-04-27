LCACs’ 62, 52 arrives in Saipan bearing Army vehicles for Typhoon Sinlaku response

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U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 52, attached to Assault Craft Unit FIVE and operating from San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), departs the Port of Saipan in Puerto Rico Village, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), April 26, 2026. The Department of War plays an important role in disaster response and all efforts are in close coordination with and in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency working with CNMI civil and local officials to recover from the devastating impacts of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)