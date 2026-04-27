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    FSS delivers new beds to dorms

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    FSS delivers new beds to dorms

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    04.23.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. James Cason     

    Joint Base Charleston

    A U.S. Air Force work detail moves new mattresses into dorm rooms at a base in the U.S. Central command area of responsibility, April 24, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 05.01.2026 04:37
    Photo ID: 9653053
    VIRIN: 260424-F-F3301-1373
    Resolution: 4233x2816
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FSS delivers new beds to dorms, by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CENTCOM

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