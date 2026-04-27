A U.S. Air Force work detail moves new mattresses into dorm rooms at a base in the U.S. Central command area of responsibility, April 24, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.01.2026 04:37
|Photo ID:
|9653053
|VIRIN:
|260424-F-F3301-1373
|Resolution:
|4233x2816
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FSS delivers new beds to dorms, by MSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.