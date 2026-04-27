JBPHH senior leaders host CPO package review event to provide mentorship and board preparation for Sailors.

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Command Master Chief Jeffrey Jones, right, conducts a personnel record review on Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Michael Ellstrom, during a Chief Petty Officer (CPO) package review event at the Kona Winds Complex, April 29, 2026. Hosted by Navy senior enlisted leaders, the event provided an opportunity for Sailors to have their CPO selection board packages and letters to the board evaluated by prior board members. Reviewers offered honest feedback and actionable suggestions to help make the candidates more competitive for the upcoming CPO selection process, directly supporting the preparation and mentorship of the Navy's next generation of CPOs. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose Jaen)