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    260429-Z-HS861-1001

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    260429-Z-HS861-1001

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Daniel Reed 

    173rd Fighter Wing

    173rd Fighter Wing members attend a seminar on the capabilities of AI in the workplace, on Kingsley Field, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 29, 2026. With many processes looking to AI for streamlining, Kingsley Field is gathering information to sharpen lethality and readiness. (Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt Daniel Reed)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 17:42
    Photo ID: 9652105
    VIRIN: 260429-Z-HS861-1001
    Resolution: 5242x3488
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260429-Z-HS861-1001, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Future
    Readiness
    AI
    Lethality
    ORANG

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