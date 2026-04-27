173rd Fighter Wing members attend a seminar on the capabilities of AI in the workplace, on Kingsley Field, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, April 29, 2026. With many processes looking to AI for streamlining, Kingsley Field is gathering information to sharpen lethality and readiness. (Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt Daniel Reed)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 17:42
|Photo ID:
|9652105
|VIRIN:
|260429-Z-HS861-1001
|Resolution:
|5242x3488
|Size:
|3.26 MB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 260429-Z-HS861-1001, by MSgt Daniel Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
173rd Fighter Wing Looks to the Future with AI at the Forefront
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