Col. Greg Meyer, 302d Mission Support Group commander, stands at his desk at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 17, 2026. MSG includes logistics, aerial port, civil engineering, security forces, force support, and contracting, each playing a critical role in keeping operations running at home and downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kate Parker)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.30.2026 16:12
|Photo ID:
|9651828
|VIRIN:
|260420-F-XL472-1013
|Resolution:
|3317x2137
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Mission Support Group Commander Prepares Airmen for What’s Next, by TSgt Kathryn Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Mission Support Group Commander Prepares Airmen for What’s Next
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