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    New Mission Support Group Commander Prepares Airmen for What’s Next

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    New Mission Support Group Commander Prepares Airmen for What’s Next

    COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathryn Parker 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    Col. Greg Meyer, 302d Mission Support Group commander, stands at his desk at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 17, 2026. MSG includes logistics, aerial port, civil engineering, security forces, force support, and contracting, each playing a critical role in keeping operations running at home and downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kate Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 16:12
    Photo ID: 9651828
    VIRIN: 260420-F-XL472-1013
    Resolution: 3317x2137
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New Mission Support Group Commander Prepares Airmen for What’s Next, by TSgt Kathryn Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AIr Force Reserve
    Mission Support Group
    302d Airlift Wing

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