New Mission Support Group Commander Prepares Airmen for What’s Next

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Col. Greg Meyer, 302d Mission Support Group commander, stands at his desk at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, April 17, 2026. MSG includes logistics, aerial port, civil engineering, security forces, force support, and contracting, each playing a critical role in keeping operations running at home and downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kate Parker)