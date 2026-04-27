Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe celebrate Staff Appreciation Day

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SEMBACH, Germany - Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe Headquarters honored their military servicemembers and civilian employees during a Staff Appreciation Day at Sembach Kaserne Apr. 30. The hosts for the event were U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili. The special event was an opportunity for the command team to show their appreciation and gratitude to the headquarters personnel for all their hard work and dedication to the organization.