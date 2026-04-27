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    Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe celebrate Staff Appreciation Day

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    Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe celebrate Staff Appreciation Day

    GERMANY

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    SEMBACH, Germany - Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe Headquarters honored their military servicemembers and civilian employees during a Staff Appreciation Day at Sembach Kaserne Apr. 30. The hosts for the event were U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud and Command Sgt. Maj. Kalani Kalili. The special event was an opportunity for the command team to show their appreciation and gratitude to the headquarters personnel for all their hard work and dedication to the organization.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.30.2026 09:45
    Photo ID: 9650350
    VIRIN: 260430-A-YV790-9639
    Resolution: 4406x6552
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Defense Health Network Europe celebrate Staff Appreciation Day, by Kirk Frady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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