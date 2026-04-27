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    Navy Region Hawaii strengthens readiness with annual hurricane preparedness exercise

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    Navy Region Hawaii strengthens readiness with annual hurricane preparedness exercise

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Chief Warrant Officer John Somers, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) operations officer, conducts an interview with members of Navy Region Hawaii’s public affairs team during a 2026 Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) on JBPHH, April 29, 2026. HURREX 2026 is an eight-day exercise simulating a Category 4 hurricane approaching the Hawaiian Islands, incorporating scenarios for expected landfall, storm surge, destructive winds, and severe flooding. The exercise is designed to enhance destructive weather preparedness across the entire community, encompassing the region, installations, tenant commands, and military families, while rigorously evaluating their collective ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a major weather event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 20:36
    Photo ID: 9649453
    VIRIN: 260429-N-PW030-1014
    Resolution: 7511x5010
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Region Hawaii strengthens readiness with annual hurricane preparedness exercise, by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    hurricane preparedness
    Hawaii
    Training & Readiness
    HURREX 2026

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