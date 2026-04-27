Navy Region Hawaii strengthens readiness with annual hurricane preparedness exercise

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Chief Warrant Officer John Somers, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) operations officer, conducts an interview with members of Navy Region Hawaii’s public affairs team during a 2026 Hurricane Exercise (HURREX) on JBPHH, April 29, 2026. HURREX 2026 is an eight-day exercise simulating a Category 4 hurricane approaching the Hawaiian Islands, incorporating scenarios for expected landfall, storm surge, destructive winds, and severe flooding. The exercise is designed to enhance destructive weather preparedness across the entire community, encompassing the region, installations, tenant commands, and military families, while rigorously evaluating their collective ability to prepare for, respond to, and recover from a major weather event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)