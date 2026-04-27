JTF Arkansas Soldiers Group Photo

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U.S. Soldiers with the Arkansas National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, pose for a group photo at a hotel in Washington, April 27, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Norris)