Medical Readiness Command, Europe deploys medical team to observe French Military Orion 26 Exercise

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FRANCE- French military medical personnel prepare a simulated casualty for medical evacuation. U.S. Army Medical Readiness Command, Europe deployed a team of medical personnel to central France to observe the French led Orion 26 Exercise, the largest military exercise conducted by the French military since the Cold War. More than 12,500 mostly French troops took part in the three-month drill designed to prepare for high-intensity warfare in Europe. The Orion 26 Exercise, which ran until April 30, involved 25 ships including the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, 140 aircraft, 1,200 drones and more than 12,000 troops from 24 partner countries to include the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates