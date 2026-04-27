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    JTF Nebraska and North Dakota Soliders Group Photo

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    JTF Nebraska and North Dakota Soliders Group Photo

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Soldiers with the Nebraska and North Dakota National Guards, assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful mission, pose for a group photo at a hotel in Alexandria, Virginia, April 28, 2026. About 2,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Norris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 20:19
    Photo ID: 9647111
    VIRIN: 260428-Z-QG422-1007
    Resolution: 5243x3495
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, JTF Nebraska and North Dakota Soliders Group Photo, by SFC Jeron Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    DCSafe
    DC Safe and Beautiful

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