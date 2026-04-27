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    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership [Image 12 of 12]

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    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership

    CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA

    04.28.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force personnel pose for a photo outside the Owen King European Union hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 28, 2026. The team is participating in a joint health security cooperation engagement between U.S. and Saint Lucian medical professionals working side by side to deliver care and strengthen regional medical readiness. (U.S. Air force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 20:42
    Photo ID: 9647048
    VIRIN: 260428-F-AN818-1012
    Resolution: 8282x5522
    Size: 12.33 MB
    Location: CASTRIES, LC
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership
    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership
    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership
    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership
    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership
    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership
    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership
    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership
    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership
    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership
    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership
    LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership

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    Readiness through partnership: LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia

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    St. Lucia
    LAMAT
    health security cooperation
    medical
    LAMAT26

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