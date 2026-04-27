U.S. Air Force personnel pose for a photo outside the Owen King European Union hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 28, 2026. The team is participating in a joint health security cooperation engagement between U.S. and Saint Lucian medical professionals working side by side to deliver care and strengthen regional medical readiness. (U.S. Air force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 20:42
|Photo ID:
|9647048
|VIRIN:
|260428-F-AN818-1012
|Resolution:
|8282x5522
|Size:
|12.33 MB
|Location:
|CASTRIES, LC
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Readiness through partnership: LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia
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