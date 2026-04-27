LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership

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A U.S. Air Force surgical team performs a dialysis access surgery on a patient at Owen King European Union hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 27, 2026. Surgical operations conducted during LAMAT 2026 reflected coordinated planning with host-nation healthcare leadership which reinforces trust and demonstrates the United States’ commitment to supporting shared medical priorities. (U.S. Air force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)