U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Noll, vascular surgeon, performs a dialysis access surgery on a patient at Owen King European Union hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 27, 2026. The mission provided hands-on surgical experience to enhance readiness while supporting local healthcare delivery. The procedure contributed to a broader health security cooperation effort, strengthening regional collaboration while enhancing the collective ability to respond to medical challenges across the Caribbean. (U.S. Air force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 20:42
|Photo ID:
|9647042
|VIRIN:
|260427-F-AN818-2353
|Resolution:
|8640x5760
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|CASTRIES, LC
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership [Image 12 of 12], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Readiness through partnership: LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia
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