LAMAT 2026 returns to Saint Lucia, strengthening medical readiness through partnership

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U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Noll, vascular surgeon, performs a dialysis access surgery on a patient at Owen King European Union hospital during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) 2026 mission in Castries, Saint Lucia, April 27, 2026. The mission provided hands-on surgical experience to enhance readiness while supporting local healthcare delivery. The procedure contributed to a broader health security cooperation effort, strengthening regional collaboration while enhancing the collective ability to respond to medical challenges across the Caribbean. (U.S. Air force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)