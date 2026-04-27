Florida Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing Launches SAAPM Campaign

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Micah McIntyre, first sergeant for the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Fighter Wing, ties a teal ribbon around a tree to serve as a constant visual symbol during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida, Mar. 31, 2026. SAAPM is observed every April to raise awareness, support survivors, and prevent sexual violence through education, community commitment, and proactive intervention. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Hancock)