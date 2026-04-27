VP-26 Tridents Launch P-8A Poseidon

U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 3rd Class Axel Cartagena, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, prepares to launch a P-8A Poseidon at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 28, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 03:38
|Photo ID:
|9644627
|VIRIN:
|260428-N-OF444-1076
|Resolution:
|4643x2612
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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