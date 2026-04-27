Army’s military child of the year finds new life after tragedy

A young Amani Ambay with her father Army Reserve trauma surgeon Raj Ambay before a mission. Amani, now 19, was named the 2026 Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year for the Army.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2012
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 15:12
|Photo ID:
|9643084
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-CO967-1009
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|864.97 KB
|Location:
|LUTZ, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|LUTZ, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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