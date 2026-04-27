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    Army’s military child of the year finds new life after tragedy

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    Army’s military child of the year finds new life after tragedy

    LUTZ, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2012

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    A young Amani Ambay with her father Army Reserve trauma surgeon Raj Ambay before a mission. Amani, now 19, was named the 2026 Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year for the Army.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2012
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 15:12
    Photo ID: 9643084
    VIRIN: 260427-A-CO967-1009
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 864.97 KB
    Location: LUTZ, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: LUTZ, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Operation Homefront
    Military Child of the Year
    George Washington University
    Amani Ambay
    Col. Raj Ambay

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