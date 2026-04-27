Army’s military child of the year finds new life after tragedy

Amani Ambay, 19, is the 2026 Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year for the Army. She is the daughter of Col. Raj Ambay, an Army Reserve trauma surgeon.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 15:02
|Photo ID:
|9643043
|VIRIN:
|260424-A-CO967-1008
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|524.31 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Hometown:
|LUTZ, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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