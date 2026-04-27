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    Army’s military child of the year finds new life after tragedy

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    Army’s military child of the year finds new life after tragedy

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Amani Ambay, 19, is the 2026 Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year for the Army. She is the daughter of Col. Raj Ambay, an Army Reserve trauma surgeon.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 15:02
    Photo ID: 9643043
    VIRIN: 260424-A-CO967-1008
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 524.31 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Hometown: LUTZ, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    Operation Homefront
    trauma surgeon
    Military Child of the Year
    Amani Ambay
    Col. Raj Ambay

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