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    Army’s military child of the year finds new life after tragedy

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    Army’s military child of the year finds new life after tragedy

    WASHINGTON, PERU

    06.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army Productions   

    Amani Ambay, the 2026 Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year for the Army, visits with children during her humanitarian work in South America.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 14:50
    Photo ID: 9643012
    VIRIN: 260427-A-CO967-1007
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 539.2 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, PE
    Hometown: LUTZ, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    TAGS

    George Washington University
    Military Child of the Year Award
    Amani Ambay
    Col. Raj Ambay
    Army Trauma Surgeon

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