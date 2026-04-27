Army’s military child of the year finds new life after tragedy

Amani Ambay, the 2026 Operation Homefront Military Child of the Year for the Army, visits with children during her humanitarian work in South America.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 14:50
|Photo ID:
|9643012
|VIRIN:
|260427-A-CO967-1007
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|539.2 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, PE
|Hometown:
|LUTZ, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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