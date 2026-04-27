Army Brigadier General Isabel Rivera Smith, the director of joint staff for the New York National Guard is awarded the Defense Superior Service Medal by Major General Michel Natali, the assistant adjutant general, Army, during her retirement ceremony on April 24, 2026 at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York. Smith, who enlisted in the Army as a truck driver in 1985, has over 40 years of military service. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Stephanie Butler)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 10:11
|Photo ID:
|9642134
|VIRIN:
|260424-Z-YD083-1078
|Resolution:
|3885x2590
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|LATHAM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NY Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Isabel Rivera Smith, retires after 40 plus years of service, by PO1 Stephanie Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Isabel Rivera Smith, ends 40-year military career during April 24, 2026 retirement ceremony
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