Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Soldiers take part in Ghana MEDREX 26

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ACCRA, Ghana — U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Claude Burnett (front row/center), director of Global Health Engagements for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and a team of 25 U.S. military active-duty medical professionals and 5 members of the North Dakota National Guard are taking part in Ghana MEDREX 26. The U.S. team is working alongside Ghana Armed Forces personnel across multiple specialties, including surgery, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, critical care, anesthesia, rehabilitation and dentistry. The Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) 2026 officially commenced April 20 at the Ghana Armed Forces’ 37th Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana, marking the latest iteration of a growing partnership between U.S. and Ghanaian military medical professionals. MEDREX is part of overall African Lion 2026 exercise taking place simultaneously. #StrongerTogether #ArmyMedicine