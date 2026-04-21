(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Soldiers take part in Ghana MEDREX 26

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Soldiers take part in Ghana MEDREX 26

    GHANA

    04.19.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    ACCRA, Ghana — U.S. Army Col. (Dr.) Claude Burnett (front row/center), director of Global Health Engagements for Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and a team of 25 U.S. military active-duty medical professionals and 5 members of the North Dakota National Guard are taking part in Ghana MEDREX 26. The U.S. team is working alongside Ghana Armed Forces personnel across multiple specialties, including surgery, emergency medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, critical care, anesthesia, rehabilitation and dentistry. The Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) 2026 officially commenced April 20 at the Ghana Armed Forces’ 37th Military Hospital in Accra, Ghana, marking the latest iteration of a growing partnership between U.S. and Ghanaian military medical professionals. MEDREX is part of overall African Lion 2026 exercise taking place simultaneously. #StrongerTogether #ArmyMedicine

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 06:29
    Photo ID: 9641706
    VIRIN: 260420-A-YV790-7726
    Resolution: 5289x2137
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: GH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Soldiers take part in Ghana MEDREX 26, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    ArmyMedicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery