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    Balikatan 2026: Counter landing live-fire west group photo

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    Balikatan 2026: Counter landing live-fire west group photo

    PHILIPPINES

    04.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Service members from New Zealand Army, Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S., and Australian Defence Force pose for a photo following a counter landing live-fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (Courtesy photo by Cpl J. Nomani, New Zealand Defence Force)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 06:13
    Photo ID: 9641703
    VIRIN: 260427-O-D0527-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.96 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 3

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