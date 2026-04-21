Balikatan 2026: Counter landing live-fire west group photo

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Service members from New Zealand Army, Armed Forces of the Philippines, U.S., and Australian Defence Force pose for a photo following a counter landing live-fire exercise during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in Palawan, Philippines, April 27, 2026. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (Courtesy photo by Cpl J. Nomani, New Zealand Defence Force)