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    VP-26 Tridents P-8A Poseidon During Golden Hour

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    VP-26 Tridents P-8A Poseidon During Golden Hour

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Bennett IV 

    Patrol Squadron Two Six

    A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, parks outside of a hangar during sunrise on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 01:00
    Photo ID: 9641465
    VIRIN: 260420-N-OF444-1091
    Resolution: 4773x3818
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VP-26 Tridents P-8A Poseidon During Golden Hour, by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    P-8A Poseidon
    U.S. PACFLT
    U.S. INDOPACOM
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    VP-26 Tridents
    C7F 72

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