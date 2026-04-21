A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance (VP) Squadron 26, parks outside of a hangar during sunrise on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 20, 2026. VP-26 is forward deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Bennett IV)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 01:00
|Photo ID:
|9641465
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-OF444-1091
|Resolution:
|4773x3818
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-26 Tridents P-8A Poseidon During Golden Hour, by PO2 William Bennett IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.