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    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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    U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    A graphic displaying all search patterns conducted by U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies during the search for the cargo vessel Mariana and the ship’s crew members offshore Saipan from April 16-26, 2026. Coast Guard crews and partners have searched for more than 85 hours, covering over 127,900 square nautical miles, roughly the size of California. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 22:27
    Photo ID: 9641179
    VIRIN: 260426-G-G0214-1001
    Resolution: 1013x816
    Size: 328.47 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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