U.S. Coast Guard, partners search for crew of capsized vessel offshore Saipan

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A graphic displaying all search patterns conducted by U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies during the search for the cargo vessel Mariana and the ship’s crew members offshore Saipan from April 16-26, 2026. Coast Guard crews and partners have searched for more than 85 hours, covering over 127,900 square nautical miles, roughly the size of California. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)