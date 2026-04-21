Aviation Battalion Survival Training

"I believe it definitely should be required of us to be ready for any event, any scenario, that’s who we are in the Army." — Sgt. Jaden Evans, UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief.
U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducted permissive survival training April 23 with the 374th Operations Support Squadron at Tama Hills, Tokyo.
#ArmyAviation #USAABJ #374OSS #SurvivalTraining #MissionReady #Blackhawk #JointTraining #DepartmentOfWar
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2026 18:25
|Photo ID:
|9641051
|VIRIN:
|240425-A-AB123-1001
|Resolution:
|1380x767
|Size:
|391.04 KB
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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