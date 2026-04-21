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    Aviation Battalion Survival Training

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    Aviation Battalion Survival Training

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.23.2026

    Photo by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    "I believe it definitely should be required of us to be ready for any event, any scenario, that’s who we are in the Army." — Sgt. Jaden Evans, UH-60 Blackhawk crew chief.

    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan conducted permissive survival training April 23 with the 374th Operations Support Squadron at Tama Hills, Tokyo.

    #ArmyAviation #USAABJ #374OSS #SurvivalTraining #MissionReady #Blackhawk #JointTraining #DepartmentOfWar

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 18:25
    Photo ID: 9641051
    VIRIN: 240425-A-AB123-1001
    Resolution: 1380x767
    Size: 391.04 KB
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviation Battalion Survival Training, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Survival Training
    Army Aviation
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Aviation Battalion-Japan
    Camp Zama

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