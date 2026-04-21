Photos from "the box": exercise Combined Resolve 26-07

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A U.S. Army M2A3 Bradley Fighting Vehicle with the 6th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, navigates through Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, during exercise Combined Resolve 26-07, April 25, 2026. The Combined Resolve series is the only training environment where lessons from ongoing ground wars in the same region are fed directly into U.S. Army scenarios, allowing units to validate against the changing nature of real-world large-scale ground combat operations. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan C. Matson, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)