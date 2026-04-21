Ivorian national police officers execute urban clearing operations during Flintlock 26

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Ivorian national police officers stack behind a wall as they attempt to negotiate the release of simulated hostages from an armed suspect during exercise Flintlock 26 in Côte d’Ivoire, April 24, 2026. The Ivorian National Police serve as the central body for law enforcement activities, public safety and internal security for Côte d’Ivoire. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Edgar Martinez)260424-A-EY371-1385