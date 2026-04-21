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    Ivorian national police officers execute urban clearing operations during Flintlock 26

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    Ivorian national police officers execute urban clearing operations during Flintlock 26

    CôTE D'IVOIRE

    04.24.2026

    Photo by Spc. Edgar Martinez 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Ivorian national police officers stack behind a wall as they attempt to negotiate the release of simulated hostages from an armed suspect during exercise Flintlock 26 in Côte d’Ivoire, April 24, 2026. The Ivorian National Police serve as the central body for law enforcement activities, public safety and internal security for Côte d’Ivoire. Since 2005, Flintlock has served as U.S. Africa Command’s premier annual special operations exercise. This year’s exercise brought together more than 30 countries across Côte d’Ivoire and Libya to build lethality and readiness, strengthen counterterrorism skills and increase collaboration across borders. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Edgar Martinez)260424-A-EY371-1385

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.26.2026 05:41
    Photo ID: 9640565
    VIRIN: 260424-A-EY371-1309
    Resolution: 3899x2599
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: CI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Ivorian national police officers execute urban clearing operations during Flintlock 26, by SPC Edgar Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    SOCOM
    SOCAFRICA
    Flintlock
    Côte d’Ivoire
    AFRICOM
    Ivorian Police

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