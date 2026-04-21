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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

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    Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West sing during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The two-day event also featured performances by the USAF Thunderbirds and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2017
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 20:43
    Photo ID: 9640286
    VIRIN: 170305-F-QQ319-1472
    Resolution: 7207x4805
    Size: 27.15 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house, by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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