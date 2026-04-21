U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West sing during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The two-day event also featured performances by the USAF Thunderbirds and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 20:43
|Photo ID:
|9640286
|VIRIN:
|170305-F-QQ319-1472
|Resolution:
|7207x4805
|Size:
|27.15 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house, by A1C Daniel Schmitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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