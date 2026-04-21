Travis conducts Wings Over Solano air show and open house

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U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West sing during the Travis Air Force Base Wings Over Solano air show and open house at Travis AFB, California, April 25, 2026. The two-day event also featured performances by the USAF Thunderbirds and USAF Academy Wings of Blue parachute team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Daniel Schmitt)