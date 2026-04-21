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    BAMC 30th Anniversary

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    BAMC 30th Anniversary

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Brooke Army Medical Center Commander, Col. Kevin Kelly, left, receives a Proclamation from San Antonio Mayor, The Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, during a celebration and observance marking BAMC’s 30th Anniversary in its current building, April 17, 2026, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (DoW photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.25.2026 17:06
    Photo ID: 9640196
    VIRIN: 260417-D-HZ730-1085
    Resolution: 7121x4747
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, BAMC 30th Anniversary, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    Defense Health Agency
    San Antonio

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