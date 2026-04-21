Brooke Army Medical Center Commander, Col. Kevin Kelly, left, receives a Proclamation from San Antonio Mayor, The Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, during a celebration and observance marking BAMC’s 30th Anniversary in its current building, April 17, 2026, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (DoW photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 17:06
|Photo ID:
|9640196
|VIRIN:
|260417-D-HZ730-1085
|Resolution:
|7121x4747
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BAMC 30th Anniversary, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BAMC celebrates 30th anniversary during Invincible Spirit Festival
No keywords found.