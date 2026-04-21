BAMC 30th Anniversary

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Brooke Army Medical Center Commander, Col. Kevin Kelly, left, receives a Proclamation from San Antonio Mayor, The Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, during a celebration and observance marking BAMC’s 30th Anniversary in its current building, April 17, 2026, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (DoW photo by Jason W. Edwards)