A UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter takes off with a water bucket from Waycross-Ware County Airport in Waycross, Georgia, to fight wildfires Friday, April 24, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2026 09:39
|Photo ID:
|9639930
|VIRIN:
|260424-D-A3588-3175
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, UH-60 Black Hawk Supports Wildfire Suppression Operations, by SSgt Josiah Meece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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