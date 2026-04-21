UH-60 Black Hawk Supports Wildfire Suppression Operations

Date Taken: 04.24.2026 Date Posted: 04.25.2026 09:39 Photo ID: 9639930 VIRIN: 260424-D-A3588-3175 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.16 MB Location: GEORGIA, US

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