DIBCAC training strengthens defense industrial base
The Defense Contract Management Agency’s Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center team connected with industry experts during a week-long cybersecurity training event in Denver, March 10, 2026. (DCMA photo by Jen Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 20:00
|Photo ID:
|9639622
|VIRIN:
|260310-D-D0449-1001
|Resolution:
|1600x900
|Size:
|413.14 KB
|Location:
|DENVER, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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DIBCAC training strengthens defense industrial base
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