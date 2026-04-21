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    DIBCAC training strengthens defense industrial base

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    DIBCAC training strengthens defense industrial base

    DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2026

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    Defense Contract Management Agency

    DIBCAC training strengthens defense industrial base
    The Defense Contract Management Agency’s Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center team connected with industry experts during a week-long cybersecurity training event in Denver, March 10, 2026. (DCMA photo by Jen Henderson)

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    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 20:00
    Photo ID: 9639622
    VIRIN: 260310-D-D0449-1001
    Resolution: 1600x900
    Size: 413.14 KB
    Location: DENVER, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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