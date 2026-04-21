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    DCMA Southeast supports Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle

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    DCMA Southeast supports Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle

    GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    Ronald Williams (left), a lead quality assurance specialist at Defense Contract Management Agency Southeast, and Jason Mattice (right), a DCMA Southeast QAS, are part of a team based in Greensboro and Charlotte, North Carolina, who evaluated and accepted 173 new A1 Infantry Squad Vehicles for the Army at GM Defense LLC in Concord, N.C. March 31. The vehicles are going to a variety of military installations around the country. (DCMA photo by Chris Doddato)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 20:00
    Photo ID: 9639607
    VIRIN: 260407-D-JA581-1002
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.71 MB
    Location: GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Hometown: GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    quality assurance
    Ronald Williams
    DCMA Southeast
    Jason Mattice
    A1 Infantry Squad Vehicle

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