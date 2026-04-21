DCMA Southeast supports Army’s Infantry Squad Vehicle

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Ronald Williams (left), a lead quality assurance specialist at Defense Contract Management Agency Southeast, and Jason Mattice (right), a DCMA Southeast QAS, are part of a team based in Greensboro and Charlotte, North Carolina, who evaluated and accepted 173 new A1 Infantry Squad Vehicles for the Army at GM Defense LLC in Concord, N.C. March 31. The vehicles are going to a variety of military installations around the country. (DCMA photo by Chris Doddato)