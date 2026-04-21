492nd FS hosts RAFL students for aviation day

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U.S. Air Force pilots from the 492nd Fighter Squadron host an aviation day with Lakenheath Middle School students at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2026. The 492nd FS worked with the school to allow students to visit the flight line and experience how military operations work at the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)