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    492nd FS hosts RAFL students for aviation day

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    492nd FS hosts RAFL students for aviation day

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force pilots from the 492nd Fighter Squadron host an aviation day with Lakenheath Middle School students at RAF Lakenheath, England, April 17, 2026. The 492nd FS worked with the school to allow students to visit the flight line and experience how military operations work at the Liberty Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexander Vasquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 06:29
    Photo ID: 9637404
    VIRIN: 260416-F-YU294-7338
    Resolution: 7319x4879
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 492nd FS hosts RAFL students for aviation day, by SrA Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    48 FW, Liberty, 492 FS, F-15, Teaching

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