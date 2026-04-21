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    Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) Drill in Support of Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026

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    Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) Drill in Support of Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026

    DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carly McGuffey 

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac

    Naval Support Activity South Potomac’s (NSASP) Command Master Chief Jorge Reyes-Velez gives a thumbs up for a job well done to our Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) team, as well as Red Cross team members during an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) drill in support of Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026. An EFAC is a one-stop-shop, physical or virtual, established by the Navy to provide consolidated, coordinated support, information, and resources to Sailors, civilians, and their families during disasters or personal emergencies. (U.S. Navy Photo Courtesy of NSASP Training Team)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 09:38
    Photo ID: 9634753
    VIRIN: 260421-N-MM898-1014
    Resolution: 3993x2904
    Size: 1.95 MB
    Location: DAHLGREN, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) Drill in Support of Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026, by PO2 Carly McGuffey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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