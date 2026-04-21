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Naval Support Activity South Potomac’s (NSASP) Command Master Chief Jorge Reyes-Velez gives a thumbs up for a job well done to our Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) team, as well as Red Cross team members during an Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) drill in support of Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2026. An EFAC is a one-stop-shop, physical or virtual, established by the Navy to provide consolidated, coordinated support, information, and resources to Sailors, civilians, and their families during disasters or personal emergencies. (U.S. Navy Photo Courtesy of NSASP Training Team)