Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin ensures fuel delivery to regional power plant

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Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin (WLM 555) transits ice-infested waters at the west exit of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal while underway north of Baltimore, Maryland, Feb. 11, 2026. Rankin's crew conducted an icebreaking escort to ensure safe transit of a barge that delivered crucial fuel to a power plant in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Kurt Caminske)