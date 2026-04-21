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    Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin ensures fuel delivery to regional power plant

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    Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin ensures fuel delivery to regional power plant

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin (WLM 555) transits ice-infested waters at the west exit of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal while underway north of Baltimore, Maryland, Feb. 11, 2026. Rankin's crew conducted an icebreaking escort to ensure safe transit of a barge that delivered crucial fuel to a power plant in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. Kurt Caminske)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 15:16
    Photo ID: 9633447
    VIRIN: 260211-G-G0100-1001
    Resolution: 2573x1448
    Size: 928.1 KB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    USCG, Coast Guard, Coast Guard Cutter James Rankin (WLM 555), icebreaking

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