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    ‘We Think in Decades’: ONR Leaders Talk Future of Autonomy, Unmanned Innovation

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    ‘We Think in Decades’: ONR Leaders Talk Future of Autonomy, Unmanned Innovation

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Michael Walls 

    Office of Naval Research

    On April 21, Chief of Naval Research Dr. Rachel Riley (right) and Vice Chief of Naval Research Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum (left) participated in a Sea-Air-Space 2026 panel titled “From Concept to Capability: Aligning Autonomy Across our Maritime Forces.” The panel explored how autonomous systems are redefining maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)

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    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 13:45
    Photo ID: 9633108
    VIRIN: 260420-N-BT756-5054
    Resolution: 2965x1976
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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