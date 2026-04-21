‘We Think in Decades’: ONR Leaders Talk Future of Autonomy, Unmanned Innovation

On April 21, Chief of Naval Research Dr. Rachel Riley (center) and Vice Chief of Naval Research Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum (third from left) participated in a Sea-Air-Space 2026 panel titled “From Concept to Capability: Aligning Autonomy Across our Maritime Forces.” The panel explored how autonomous systems are redefining maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 13:40
|Photo ID:
|9633107
|VIRIN:
|260420-N-BT756-5060
|Resolution:
|2844x1895
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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