‘We Think in Decades’: ONR Leaders Talk Future of Autonomy, Unmanned Innovation

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On April 21, Chief of Naval Research Dr. Rachel Riley (center) and Vice Chief of Naval Research Brig. Gen. Dustin J. Byrum (third from left) participated in a Sea-Air-Space 2026 panel titled “From Concept to Capability: Aligning Autonomy Across our Maritime Forces.” The panel explored how autonomous systems are redefining maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls)