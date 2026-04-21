Four people rescued from capsized vessel near Gordie Howe Bridge

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U.S. Coast Guard Station Belle Isle responded after Good Samaritans rescued four people from a capsized vessel near the Gordie Howe Bridge on the Detroit River, Detroit, April 21, 2026. Station Belle Isle and a Good Samaritan brought the four people to the Delray Boat Ramp, where local emergency medical services transported them to higher care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy WDIV News)