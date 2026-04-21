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    Four people rescued from capsized vessel near Gordie Howe Bridge

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    Four people rescued from capsized vessel near Gordie Howe Bridge

    DETROIT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Wysong 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Belle Isle responded after Good Samaritans rescued four people from a capsized vessel near the Gordie Howe Bridge on the Detroit River, Detroit, April 21, 2026. Station Belle Isle and a Good Samaritan brought the four people to the Delray Boat Ramp, where local emergency medical services transported them to higher care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy WDIV News)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9632788
    VIRIN: 260421-G-G0109-1001
    Resolution: 1280x720
    Size: 384.46 KB
    Location: DETROIT, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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