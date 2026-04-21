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    Weapons load competition sharpens readiness at Luke

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    Weapons load competition sharpens readiness at Luke

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eduardo Bell, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, secures training ordnance during the 56th Fighter Wing’s first quarter weapons load competition, April 17, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured the loading of an AIM-120 air-to-air missile and a GBU-12 with a time standard of 22 minutes. The competition reinforces rapid, precise weapons loading capabilities essential to delivering combat airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 11:52
    Photo ID: 9632709
    VIRIN: 260417-F-KJ279-2178
    Resolution: 5923x3332
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Weapons load competition sharpens readiness at Luke, by SrA Katelynn Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    readiness
    warfighting
    weapons load competition
    Training
    Air Force
    Luke AFB

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