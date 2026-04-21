Weapons load competition sharpens readiness at Luke

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U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Eduardo Bell, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, secures training ordnance during the 56th Fighter Wing’s first quarter weapons load competition, April 17, 2026, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. The load competition featured the loading of an AIM-120 air-to-air missile and a GBU-12 with a time standard of 22 minutes. The competition reinforces rapid, precise weapons loading capabilities essential to delivering combat airpower anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katelynn Jackson)