U.S. Army Europe and Africa, alongside thousands of allied and partner forces, has commenced Saber
Strike 26, a major multinational training exercise designed to bolster readiness and enhance
interoperability across Poland, Lithuania, and Finland. The exercise, led by V Corps, America's forward
deployed corps in Europe, serves as a powerful demonstration of the Alliance's ability to rapidly deploy
combat-credible forces to deter aggression and defend NATO territory.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2026 11:50
|Photo ID:
|9632689
|VIRIN:
|260422-A-HX593-8450
|Resolution:
|1000x1000
|Size:
|382.09 KB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Saber Strike 26 strengthens NATO alliance across Eastern Flank with focus on innovation and interoperability
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