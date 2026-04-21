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    Saber Strike 26

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    Saber Strike 26

    POLAND

    04.21.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Cain Claxton 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa, alongside thousands of allied and partner forces, has commenced Saber
    Strike 26, a major multinational training exercise designed to bolster readiness and enhance
    interoperability across Poland, Lithuania, and Finland. The exercise, led by V Corps, America's forward
    deployed corps in Europe, serves as a powerful demonstration of the Alliance's ability to rapidly deploy
    combat-credible forces to deter aggression and defend NATO territory.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2026
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 11:50
    Photo ID: 9632689
    VIRIN: 260422-A-HX593-8450
    Resolution: 1000x1000
    Size: 382.09 KB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saber Strike 26, by LTC Cain Claxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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