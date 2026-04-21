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U.S. Army Europe and Africa, alongside thousands of allied and partner forces, has commenced Saber

Strike 26, a major multinational training exercise designed to bolster readiness and enhance

interoperability across Poland, Lithuania, and Finland. The exercise, led by V Corps, America's forward

deployed corps in Europe, serves as a powerful demonstration of the Alliance's ability to rapidly deploy

combat-credible forces to deter aggression and defend NATO territory.