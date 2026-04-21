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    VIDEO: National Raider Challenge fosters team building, determination

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    VIDEO: National Raider Challenge fosters team building, determination

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    An Army JROTC Cadets compete in the Gauntlet at Fort Knox April 16-19, 2026, during the JROTC National Raider Challenge. The JROTC National Raider Challenge is the annual championship event for JROTC Raider Challenge teams being hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. More than 3,000 Army JROTC cadets from 100+ high schools across the country competed to be the best Raider team in the nation. | Photo by Meghan Sawitzke, Cadet Command Public Affairs Office

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.22.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9632289
    VIRIN: 241112-A-GF376-3583
    Resolution: 5352x3521
    Size: 11.79 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, VIDEO: National Raider Challenge fosters team building, determination, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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