VIDEO: National Raider Challenge fosters team building, determination

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An Army JROTC Cadets compete in the Gauntlet at Fort Knox April 16-19, 2026, during the JROTC National Raider Challenge. The JROTC National Raider Challenge is the annual championship event for JROTC Raider Challenge teams being hosted by U.S. Army Cadet Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky. More than 3,000 Army JROTC cadets from 100+ high schools across the country competed to be the best Raider team in the nation. | Photo by Meghan Sawitzke, Cadet Command Public Affairs Office