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    Grown up and giving back former DoWEA students now serving in DoWEA

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    Grown up and giving back former DoWEA students now serving in DoWEA

    JAPAN

    04.16.2026

    Photo by Miranda Ferguson 

    Department of War Education Activity Headquarters

    Ryukyu Middle School Principal Deborah Connolly, who graduated from Yokota High School, returned to DoWEA as a professional to serve military-connected students.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 23:45
    Photo ID: 9631350
    VIRIN: 260417-D-NB562-2778
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Grown up and giving back former DoWEA students now serving in DoWEA, by Miranda Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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