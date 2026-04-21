Date Taken: 04.16.2026 Date Posted: 04.21.2026 23:45 Photo ID: 9631350 VIRIN: 260417-D-NB562-2778 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.3 MB Location: JP

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This work, Grown up and giving back former DoWEA students now serving in DoWEA, by Miranda Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.