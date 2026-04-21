(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Celebrating 118 years of the U.S. Army Reserve

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Celebrating 118 years of the U.S. Army Reserve

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Dae McDonald 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Celebrating 118 years of the U.S. Army Reserve and recognizing the dedication of Citizen Soldiers who strengthen readiness and support the Total Army. Graphic submitted by Gloria Holt, USARC.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9631262
    VIRIN: 260411-A-LF450-3069
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 458.81 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Celebrating 118 years of the U.S. Army Reserve, by SFC Dae McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Celebrating 118 years of the U.S. Army Reserve

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ArmyReserve #1stMSC
    #TwiceTheCitizen
    #Army250
    #ArmyReserve118

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery