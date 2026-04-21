Nevada Guard's CYP Celebrates Month of the Military Child

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Elizabeth Erway, the Child and Youth Program coordinator, shoots an arrow at the Clark County Shooting Complex in Las Vegas, Nevada, Apr. 9, 2026. Month of the Military Child is a reminder of how strong and adaptable military children are, and how important they are for Service Members to perform their duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)