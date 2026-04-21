Elizabeth Erway, the Child and Youth Program coordinator, shoots an arrow at the Clark County Shooting Complex in Las Vegas, Nevada, Apr. 9, 2026. Month of the Military Child is a reminder of how strong and adaptable military children are, and how important they are for Service Members to perform their duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:30
|Photo ID:
|9630767
|VIRIN:
|260409-Z-KL044-1153
|Resolution:
|1620x1080
|Size:
|466.59 KB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada Guard's CYP Celebrates Month of the Military Child, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.