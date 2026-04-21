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    Nevada Guard's CYP Celebrates Month of the Military Child

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    Nevada Guard's CYP Celebrates Month of the Military Child

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    Elizabeth Erway, the Child and Youth Program coordinator, shoots an arrow at the Clark County Shooting Complex in Las Vegas, Nevada, Apr. 9, 2026. Month of the Military Child is a reminder of how strong and adaptable military children are, and how important they are for Service Members to perform their duties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:30
    Photo ID: 9630767
    VIRIN: 260409-Z-KL044-1153
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 466.59 KB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nevada Guard's CYP Celebrates Month of the Military Child, by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Archery
    Month of the Military Child
    NVNG
    17SB
    National Guard
    Las Vegas

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