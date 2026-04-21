Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Physicist Zachary Landaal (left), technical lead for the EvenCog Action Tracker project, shows then-Acting Technical Director Jason Durst and Commanding Officer Capt. Brandon Monaghan a presentation on the application. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lorin Vilayvong/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2026 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9630760
|VIRIN:
|251204-N-FK391-1001
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ECAT: Digital submission process cuts manual rework, boosts efficiency, by Lorin Vilayvong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ECAT: Digital submission process cuts manual rework, boosts efficiency
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