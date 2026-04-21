ECAT: Digital submission process cuts manual rework, boosts efficiency

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Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Physicist Zachary Landaal (left), technical lead for the EvenCog Action Tracker project, shows then-Acting Technical Director Jason Durst and Commanding Officer Capt. Brandon Monaghan a presentation on the application. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lorin Vilayvong/Released)