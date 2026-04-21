(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ECAT: Digital submission process cuts manual rework, boosts efficiency

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    ECAT: Digital submission process cuts manual rework, boosts efficiency

    KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2025

    Photo by Lorin Vilayvong 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport Physicist Zachary Landaal (left), technical lead for the EvenCog Action Tracker project, shows then-Acting Technical Director Jason Durst and Commanding Officer Capt. Brandon Monaghan a presentation on the application. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lorin Vilayvong/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 04.21.2026 17:25
    Photo ID: 9630760
    VIRIN: 251204-N-FK391-1001
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: KEYPORT, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ECAT: Digital submission process cuts manual rework, boosts efficiency, by Lorin Vilayvong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ECAT: Digital submission process cuts manual rework, boosts efficiency

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    keyport; ecat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery